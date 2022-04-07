Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Student brawl ends in stabbing

Sources tell New4 the teens were fighting over a traditional American favorite.
Peanut butter sandwich.
Peanut butter sandwich.(WSAW)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update - the teen responsible for the stabbing has been charged with assault.

An altercation between two Dothan Preparatory Academy students escalated into violence, when one stabbed the other.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” Dothan City Schools spokesperson, Meagan Dorsey, told News4.

Some who witnessed the incident claim the two students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The attacker is accused of using a hair pick to stab another student.

Sources tell News4, one student needed stitches. Charges are anticipated against the other student.

Dorsey described injuries as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

Since those involved are juveniles, limited information will be released.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story sourced school officials on the location of the altercation being in the lunchroom. The fight actually happened in a school hallway.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings
Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then...
Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.
FIRST ALERT 12
Strong storms overnight, cooler & drier to end the week

Latest News

Garth Brooks chats about his upcoming concert at Protective Stadium.
Garth Brooks talks upcoming Alabama performance
A lot of people have been more isolated during the pandemic. This can create both a challenging...
Family Sunshine Center discusses domestic violence, how to get help
MPS Board to vote and name new superintendent Friday
MPS Board to vote and name new superintendent Friday
Getting help to domestic violence victims
Getting help to domestic violence victims
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth
Lawmakers pass 2 bills impacting transgender youth