Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

The state Senate has also advanced measures requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite.

The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings
Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then...
Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.
FIRST ALERT 12
Strong storms overnight, cooler & drier to end the week

Latest News

Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case
The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise