U.S. 80 blocked in Lowndes County after 2-vehicle crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTYH, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash has forced the closure of all lanes of U.S. Highway 80 across a stretch of Lowndes County.

The crash happened shortly before 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Alabama 21.

Troopers said the road will remain blocked for “an undetermined amount of time” and is asking commuters to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the crash or any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

