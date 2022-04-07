West Montgomery residents want drainage issues fixed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yards were covered with water in the Hunter Station area of Montgomery on Wednesday. Rainstorms brought the water to the neighborhood, but it remains because of drainage issues.

“Don’t tell me that they can’t move this water out from down here,” resident Alvin Hunter said.

He owns three properties in the area and explained this problem has plagued his community for years.

“If this was Arrowhead, Halcyon or some of those places like that, and the water was standing there, I think they would do something about it,” Hunter said.

Several west Montgomery residents feel they have long been forgotten. They want these drainage issues fixed. That’s why they rallied together to voice their concerns before the mayor and the City Council on Tuesday.

“They got to put on rubber boots to get to their front door,” one resident said.

It has become a real hassle for residents. They live within city limits and even receive other services, such as trash pickup.

“We should get all the services that o the east side get,” another resident shared.

Mayor Steven Reed said water and sewer concerns have been shared with state and federal leaders in an effort to secure funds. He explained the city’s budget is limited.

“Unfortunately, this not a process that started overnight, and it’s not one that will be solved overnight,” Reed said.

The topic struck a nerve with Councilwoman Audrey Graham.

“We are looking for our mayor,” she said. “When you ran for mayor in 2019 we asked the question ‘Will you be a mayor of the city? Not just of east Montgomery, but will you also be a mayor of west Montgomery?’”

Some in west Montgomery feel their tax dollars could be put to better use.

“I mean, we pay taxes like everyone else,” Hunter said. “Help the situation.”

