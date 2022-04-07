Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed Thursday by a vote of 53 yeas and 47 nays.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones said he spent quite a bit of time with Judge Jackson guiding her from the vetting process through her historic confirmation Thursday.

Throughout his political career, Doug Jones focused much of his work on issues of racial justice and equality.

This month, as the Supreme Court Sherpa, he helped to shepherd Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson through her confirmation.

“It was joyous, it was a long time,“ said Jones. “You know, a couple of hundred years, actually, to get a black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.”

As White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor for Legislative Affairs, Jones was often spotted on Capitol Hill observing the confirmation hearings or sitting in on countless meetings.

He said the process wasn’t easy, citing the contentious questions Jackson received from some members of Congress and the current political climate.

“I think there were some that overstepped their bounds, that played more to the cameras and tweets and fundraising than they did for trying to figure out whether or not this justice or just this judge was qualified to be on the United States Supreme Court,” said Jones.

But in the end, he’s celebrating; the end of what he calls an “amazing journey; by a hard-working team and a “qualified and experienced” soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice.

Friday, Judge Jackson will join President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House for an event marking her historic confirmation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Senn lives off Whiteman Field Road, just miles away from other areas of Elmore County...
Apparent tornado damages man’s home the same day his wife taken off life support
Dominique Goodson is accused of kidnapping her infant son.
Police: Mother accused of kidnapping Montgomery infant still sought
From the left, Keon Cain and Marty Morgan were sentenced to life in prison without parole on...
Defendants sentenced to life in 2017 Prattville barbershop killings
Montgomery weather sirens mistakenly went off Wednesday morning, waking residents who then...
Montgomery EMA apologizes, explains why weather sirens activated at 3:30 a.m.
FIRST ALERT 12
Strong storms overnight, cooler & drier to end the week

Latest News

Nick Risner
Sgt. Nick Risner Act heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the general fund budget into law on Thursday. Pictured Gov. Ivey,...
Gov. Ivey signs state’s general fund budget into law
Two House bills include minor changes to the state voter registration and rules, but supporters...
Alabama Senate committee passes bills to change state voter registration, rules
People receiving unemployment benefits in Alabama could soon face a new requirement to contact...
Lawmakers put job search requirement on unemployment benefit