Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has enacted a sweeping law that bans gender-affirming medication for...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has enacted a sweeping law that bans gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has enacted a sweeping law that bans gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.

Ivey signed the bill on Friday, a day after the House and Senate passed the measure.

She also signed into a law a bill prohibiting students from using school bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers
Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones is reflecting on his experience as White House SCOTUS...
White House SCOTUS Nomination Advisor reacts to Judge Jackson’s confirmation
Nick Risner
Sgt. Nick Risner Act heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk