Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has enacted a sweeping law that bans gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.
Ivey signed the bill on Friday, a day after the House and Senate passed the measure.
She also signed into a law a bill prohibiting students from using school bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.
