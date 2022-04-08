Alabama governor signs law banning transgender medication

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has enacted a sweeping law that bans gender-affirming medication for transgender youth and includes criminal penalties for doctors who prescribe it.

Ivey signed the bill on Friday, a day after the House and Senate passed the measure.

She also signed into a law a bill prohibiting students from using school bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.

