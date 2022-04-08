Advertise
Biscuits open 2022 season Friday evening at Mississippi

File photo of Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium. The home opener is next Tuesday, April 12 against the Tennessee Smokies.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits will open their season Friday at 6:35 p.m. looking to make another run at the Southern League playoffs.

Friday afternoon, the Biscuits posting it’s first lineup of the season, featuring top 10 prospects Curtis Mead as the designated hitter, and Taj Bradley as the starting pitcher.

“This is a very talented team. This is a team that’s coming up from Bowling Green that won a championship. We have a lot of prospects. We have a lot of guys that’s gonna play in the big leagues,” said Biscuits Manager Morgan Ensberg.

Ensberg begins his third season as the skipper. He called the job of handling this group a huge responsibility, mostly referring to his job of worrying less about wins and losses.

“What’s most important is that we get the work done,” said Ensberg. “What we really concentrate on in this organization is making sure our practices are pushing our players.”

Montgomery finished 62-55 a season ago. The home opener is next Tuesday, April 12 against the Tennessee Smokies.

