Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Colorado State University researchers predict yet another active hurricane season

They say there’s a 46% chance of at least 1 major hurricane landfall along the Gulf Coast
The 2021 Hurricane Season will be most remember for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in...
The 2021 Hurricane Season will be most remember for Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Southeast Louisiana as a 150 MPH storm.(KSLA News 12)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be hard to believe, but we are edging closer and closer to hurricane season in the Atlantic once again. One sign of that is Colorado State University’s first forecast for this year’s hurricane season being released.

That happened on April 7th, and it calls for yet another active season with an above average number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.

Colorado State University predicts another above normal hurricane season in the Atlantic.
Colorado State University predicts another above normal hurricane season in the Atlantic.(WSFA 12 News)

The outlook calls for 19 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes. For the sake of comparison, an average hurricane season in the Atlantic features 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

It’s important to note that these numbers have nothing to do with the number of landfalling storms. It’s impossible to predict how many storms will make landfall, where they will make landfall and how strong they will be this far ahead of time.

However, CSU researchers do provide statistical probabilities of a major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. coastline throughout hurricane season.

CSU predicted probabilities for a major hurricane landfall in 2022.
CSU predicted probabilities for a major hurricane landfall in 2022.(WSFA 12 News)

Those numbers are also above normal. According to the forecast, there is a 47% chance of at least one major hurricane landfall along the U.S. East Coast. The chance of a major hurricane making landfall along the Gulf Coast is nearly identical at 46%.

The overall risk of a major hurricane landfall somewhere along the U.S. coastline is 71%. A major hurricane is one that reaches at least category 3 strength, which means a maximum wind speed of at least 111 mph.

One other interesting probability provided in the outlook is the chance of at least one major hurricane tracking into the Caribbean. This is an area that Gulf Coast residents pay extra close attention to as storms oftentimes move from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico.

The chance of that happening is at 60%.

The name list for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin this year.
The name list for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin this year.(WSFA 12 News)

Another year means another list of storm names. If you’re curious about whether or not your name is on this year’s list, check it out just above!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County
A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support

Latest News

Today will feature breezy conditions with occasional gusts of 25-35 mph.
Turning colder and staying breezy
A look at the next 5 days
A look at the next 5 days
First Alert 12
Breezy, dry & cool through the start of the weekend
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast