Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Delays on I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway after crash

A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway, according to the...
A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened just past the Chantilly Exit on I-85. The left lane and both shoulders are blocked at this time.

Details on the crash have not been released.

Motorists traveling in this direction should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

Latest News

U.S. 80 in Lowndes County reopens hours after 2-vehicle crash
A crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound after a crash, Macon County officials...
I-85 SB near Shorter clear following Thursday morning crash
This is a WSFA 12 News First Alert Road ReportSourc
I-85 SB near Shorter reopens following crashes
File Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)
I-65 SB in Chilton County reopens after crash