Dream Court Montgomery to host wheelchair tennis tournament

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Dream Court tennis league is hosting a wheelchair tennis tournament Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament is a chance for people with disabilities to compete. Twenty-four athletes with physical disabilities from seven states will compete in singles and doubles matches during the event.

As part of its mission to shift the narrative from “disabled” to “enabled,” Dream Court Montgomery hopes this and other events highlight how involvement in sports pushes people further while bringing communities together.

In addition, Dream Court has been selected by the United States Tennis Association to host one of ten AllComers Wheelchair Tennis Training Camps in 2022. National Coach will be leading a wheelchair tennis clinic on Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lagoon Park.

To sign-up as a volunteer, email Dream Court Executive Director Jessica Weyreuter at dreamcourtinc@gmail.com or their web page at www.dreamcourt.org.

Volunteer Shifts for April 9 and 10:

8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

12 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

