Food for Thought 4/7

High scores

Riverwalk Stadium concession stands (200 Coosa St.): 98-99

Cafe Siena (5345 Atlanta Highway): 99

Henry’s Custom Meats & Catering (1648 Cloverfield Rd.): 99

Starbucks (124 Coosa St.): 98

El Taco Shop (3271 Malcolm Dr.): 98

Low scores

Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 86

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 85

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Quick Serve (5780 Woodmere Blvd.): 85

Priority item: Mold in ice machine

31 PaceCar (7120 Mobile Highway): 78

Priority items: Chicken/potato wedges in warmer at improper temperature; missing thermometer and chemical test strips; rodent droppings in storage room

