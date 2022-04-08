Advertise
Food for Thought 4/7

Here are the highest and lowest health inspection score of the week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Mark Bullock
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Riverwalk Stadium concession stands (200 Coosa St.): 98-99

Cafe Siena (5345 Atlanta Highway): 99

Henry’s Custom Meats & Catering (1648 Cloverfield Rd.): 99

Starbucks (124 Coosa St.): 98

El Taco Shop (3271 Malcolm Dr.): 98

Low scores

Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar (8173 Vaughn Rd.): 86

  • Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 85

  • Priority item: Mold in ice machine

Quick Serve (5780 Woodmere Blvd.): 85

  • Priority item: Mold in ice machine

31 PaceCar (7120 Mobile Highway): 78

  • Priority items: Chicken/potato wedges in warmer at improper temperature; missing thermometer and chemical test strips; rodent droppings in storage room

