Garth Brooks talks upcoming Alabama performance

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Country superstar Garth Brooks is heading to Alabama.

The country music singer and songwriter will play at Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium on June 4th. On Thursday, Garth joined Alabama Live! and said he is excited to come back to Alabama.

“It’s fun and it’s fun to open these stadiums like driving a new car,” Garth told Anchors Sally Pitts and Jasmine Williams. “It’s got that new stadium smell and it’s, it’s so much fun and then, you know, here’s my own ego thinking there must be something between me and Alabama because every time that we play there, people just turn up and they, they, they, they seem so good and it’s always a party. So we’re all looking forward to this.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. You can purchase them by visiting ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-877-654-2784

