LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars after setting his ex-girlfriend’s mobile home on fire after a break-up.

On April 5, Lee County deputies responded to a mobile home fire in the 1100 block of Lee Rd. 270 in Beulah. Upon arrival, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. According to neighbors, no one was inside of the residence.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who confirmed no one was home, and also stated that she thought the fire was intentionally set by her ex-boyfriend because he had been harassing her recently.

The ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Tyler Carl Bullard, of LaGrange, was contacted by deputies in the area and he was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Lee County Investigators interviewed Bullard who admitted to breaking into the mobile home and setting the fire because he was angry at the victim for ending their relationship.

Bullard was charged with arson 2nd degree, domestic violence 2nd degree, burglary and harassing communications.

Bullard is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $26,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

