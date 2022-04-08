Lawmakers mark the end of the 2022 regular legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The legislative session has come and gone and leaders in both parties and chambers have different reactions to how it wrapped up. Lots of legislation was passed to benefit Alabamians, and both parties oversaw the passage of priority bills.

As the clock hit midnight it marked an emotional end of the 2022 regular legislative session.

“Hours and times that we’ve spent on this floor,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon.

Hugs and handshakes were had as McCutcheon celebrated his retirement and other members.

“I want you to know how much I care about you,” said McCutcheon. And the position that you have been given”

And outside of the emotions, the legislation from the session was significant for both parties.

“One thing that we did accomplish this session with our House Democratic Caucus is create some police accountability,” said Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa.

“Many successes this year,” said House Minority Leader, Anthony Daniels. “From an education standpoint, from a budget, this is the largest budget we’ve seen in modern history.”

Republican senators had many of their priority items passed as well, including:

Allocating American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding

Broadband expansion legislation

Tax cuts and exemptions

Small business assistance

Historic budgets

Military Package

Second Amendment Protections

Support for Farmers

Restoring Fairness in Elections

Improvements for Education

Senate pro temp Greg Reed released a statement on the caucus’s success.

“I am proud to say that along the way, we took historic steps to protect our inalienable Second Amendment rights, secure our elections, establish Alabama as the most military-friendly state in the nation, support our small businesses, retirees, and farmers, and improve our state’s education system,” stated Reed.

“The legislative process is all about relationships, building trust among each other,” said McCutcheon.

Legislators will return to the statehouse for the next regular legislative session in March 2023.

