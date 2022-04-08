Melvin J. Brown named Montgomery Public Schools superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County School Board has named Melvin Brown as the school system’s new superintendent.

The announcement was made Friday during a special called meeting.

Brown has 23 years of school administration experience and is currently the chief executive officer of the Reynoldsburg City School District, located in Ohio. While serving with Reynoldsburg, Brown said his mission was to ensure that:

Every child in every classroom receives the highest quality education and instruction

Safe and secure learning and working environments are available for all students and employees

The school system attracts and retains the best possible employees

All employees are properly trained through ongoing staff and professional development to stay informed of current educational trends and to develop new skills in their areas of expertise

State of the art technology is readily accessible to all students and staff

Parent and community involvement in the educational process of our students are properly and continuously promoted and encouraged

All schools were providing opportunities for children to reach their full potential in and outside of the classroom.

“We are so excited to have an educational leader of this caliber at the helm as we enter this crucial period in the history of MPS,” MCBOE President Clare Weil said. “We are proud of the progress we have made, but we know there is so much more to be accomplished. I feel extremely confident having Dr. Brown as the person leading us on this journey.”

Brown holds an Ed.D. in Educational Studies and Educational Administration from The Ohio State University. He also has a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and a bachelor’s degree in English from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Previously, Brown served as regional vice president for Mosaica Education, Inc. and as deputy superintendent for the Cuyahoga Falls City School District. He has six years of experience as an elementary school principal and two years of experience as a middle school principal. His non-administrative experiences include teaching middle school language arts, high school English, and coaching track and boys’ basketball.

The search for a new superintendent comes after current MPS superintend Ann Roy Moore announced her retirement. Brown was one of five finalists for the superintendent position. A total of 73 people started the application process. Forty completed it.

