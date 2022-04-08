Advertise
Price of stamps to increase starting in July

A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP...
A customer places first-class stamps on envelopes at a U.S. Post Office in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The cost of stamps will be increasing in July.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, a first-class mail Forever stamp will cost 60 cents, a 2-cent increase from its current price of 58 cents.

Other mailing services will also cost more, including:

  • Letters (metered 1 ounce) will cost 57 cents, up from 53 cents.
  • Letters additional ounce(s) will cost 24 cents, up from 20 cents.
  • Domestic postcards will cost 44 cents, up from 40 cents.
  • International letters will cost $1.40, up from $1.30.

The proposed increases are scheduled to take effect July 10. The Postal Regulatory Commission will review and approve the prices before they take effect.

The U.S. Postal Service says the increased prices are a result of inflation and increased operating expenses.

