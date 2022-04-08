School board to announce new Montgomery superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next leader of the Montgomery County Public School System will be named Friday.

The Montgomery County Board of Education has interviewed each of the finalists and will hold a special called board meeting at 11 a.m. to announce who will take on the role.

WSFA 12 News will provide the special called board meeting live on air, on our apps and on our Facebook page.

The finalists include Melvin Brown from Ohio, Anthony Lewis from Kansas, Marla Sheppard from Texas, and Donald Warren from Georgia.

The search for a new superintendent comes after current MPS superintend Ann Roy Moore announced her retirement.

