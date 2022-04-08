Advertise
School board to announce new Montgomery superintendent

The next leader of the Montgomery County Public School System will be named Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next leader of the Montgomery County Public School System will be named Friday.

The Montgomery County Board of Education has interviewed each of the finalists and will hold a special called board meeting at 11 a.m. to announce who will take on the role.

WSFA 12 News will provide the special called board meeting live on air, on our apps and on our Facebook page.

The finalists include Melvin Brown from Ohio, Anthony Lewis from Kansas, Marla Sheppard from Texas, and Donald Warren from Georgia.

[MORE: Links to each candidate’s public interview]

The search for a new superintendent comes after current MPS superintend Ann Roy Moore announced her retirement.

