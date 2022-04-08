Turning colder and staying breezy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be sunny through lunchtime with clouds mixing in for most this afternoon. It will be cool for April with highs only topping out in the 60s. Winds will be elevated out of the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Afternoon clouds will move in today. (WSFA 12 News)

The breezy conditions continue Saturday with high temperatures once again well below normal in the lower and middle 60s. There will be ample sunshine for most all day long.

While the afternoons will be cool, the overnights will be plain cold this weekend. Tonight and Saturday night will feature lows in the upper 30s. Big frost problems aren’t in the forecast, but patchy rural frost is possible.

Cool and breezy Saturday and warm Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news for you warm weather fans is that temperatures rebound exceptionally well by Sunday. Highs will be back into the upper 70s under sunny skies.

Things stay warmer next week in the middle 70s to lower 80s, but we won’t see much sunshine. Skies will likely be mostly cloudy each and every day next week as moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico. That doesn’t necessarily translate to a rainy forecast, but certainly more clouds than sun.

Low-end rain chances Monday-Wednesday, but there will be much more dry time than rainy time. (WSFA 12 News)

We have rain chances Monday thru Wednesday around 20% for now. Models aren’t in perfect agreement on rain chances and coverage during that stretch, but with increasing moisture and subtle disturbances aloft we can’t totally rule out a few showers or perhaps a storm those three days.

Just know that there will be significantly more dry time as opposed to rainy time. That changes toward the end of the week, however. Rain and storms become increasingly likely Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s too early to talk specifics, but we may have to watch for heavy rain and strong storm potential.

Rain and storms are likely toward the end of next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Additional chances for showers and storms exist Friday into next weekend, but model disagreement is rather substantial at this point in time.

