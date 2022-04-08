Advertise
Woman charged with assault at Montgomery restaurant

According to police, Rachel Singh, 30, of Pike Road, is charged with second-degree assault.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a woman is facing charges after she hit a woman with a baseball bat at a restaurant in Montgomery last month.

Police say the incident happened at 6:55 p.m. in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard March 4.

According to the arrest affidavit, Singh hit the victim one time with an aluminum baseball bat.

Court documents indicate the incident happened at the Golden Corral on Eastern Boulevard.

Police say Singh was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Singh has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with bail set at $15,000.

