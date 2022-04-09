AAA to offer free VIN etching service in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AAA Alabama will be offering free Vehicle Identification Number etching theft-prevention services in Montgomery next week.

The VIN etching services will be offered at the AAA office on 6901 Vaughn Road on Tuesday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

According to AAA, VIN etching is chemically stenciling the VIN number permanently and discreetly onto all of the windows of a vehicle. Law enforcement encourages VIN etching and says it often serves as a deterrent to car theft.

“VIN etching has proven to be a valuable tool in auto theft prevention,” says AAA Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram in a statement. “This public service event will help to promote proactive safety measures for motorists. Plus, some insurance companies, such as AAA Insurance, offer a small discount for having the vehicles etched.”

Over the past few years, the number of motor vehicle thefts has decreased. AAA says that it can be attributed in part to vigilance by law enforcement through the use of special programs like the use of bait cars and preventative measures taken by motorists, such as VIN Etching. VIN Etching reduces theft by making it tougher for thieves to re-sell the vehicle or its parts.

“Auto thieves try to identify cars that are easy to steal and leave few traces when it comes to taking them apart at so-called ‘chop shops.’ A car that has its windows VIN etched is less desirable to be illegally re-sold or taken apart for parts,” added Ingram.

AAA says the process will take 15 minutes per vehicle.

The service will be available to anyone and will be performed by appointment only. To make an appointment, simply call the AAA Alabama office in Montgomery at 334-272-1650.

