‘Freedom Rider’ debuts at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greyhound bus pulled up at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on Friday to mark the debut of the theatre’s latest show, “Freedom Rider.”

“It’s incredibly important for us to be able to give productions at this level, and to be able to give plays like this, productions at this level, here in Alabama,” said Layne Holley with ASF.

The production centers around the 1961 Freedom Rides and the civil rights movement. It is a topic folks involved with the show said hits close to home, especially in the capital city.

“This is history,” said Ricardo Khan, the director to “Freedom Rider.” “We’re currently standing on sacred ground. We’re hoping for a visceral experience where people can really come and meet human beings.”

The show follows the journey four young students who join the movement, which is why several real-life Freedom Riders attended Friday to lend their support.

“I think it is the most incredible thing that I have experienced since the Freedom Rides,” said Kredelle Petway.

“It had its place and it’s still doing its work,” Alphonso Petway said.

“I’m still excited just to know that there’s a production that’s been made based on the work that we did,” said Hezekiah Watkins.

“Our history is very important, and we must preserve that history,” said Bernard Lafayette Jr.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office, by calling 334-271-5353, or online at asf.net.

“Freedom Rider” will run until April 24.

