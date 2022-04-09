Man killed in Butler County wreck

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers report that a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a Fort Deposit man.

It happened on U.S. 31 at the 146 mile marker in Butler County, approximately 10 miles south of Fort Deposit. Troopers say a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified the victim as 28-year-old Willie C. Thigpen.

Troopers said Thigpen was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck remains under investigation.

