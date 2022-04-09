Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.(Belleview Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida teenager is dead and two others have been arrested after police said the boys took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

The Belleview Police Department responded to a call of a shooting over the weekend at a house and found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. shot inside of the home. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said through their investigation they found 17-year-old Joshua Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor. BPD Sgt. Michael Miley said Broad Jr. died after he was hit by a bullet fired by Vining, according to the evidence found.

On Thursday, police arrested Vining and 17-year-old Colton Whitler.

Vining was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and Whitler was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, according to Belleview police.

TWO ARRESTED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF JUVENILE CHRISTOPHER BROAD On Thursday, April 7, 2022, juvenile Joshua Vining...

Posted by Belleview Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Sylacauga school system explains response to controversial photo
Sylacauga High School teacher seen in controversial picture remains employed, community wants to know why
Authorities believe the victim in a decade-old murder may be buried in Pike County.
Police: 2012 Florida murder victim may be buried in Pike County
The Montgomery County School Board has named Melvin Brown as the school system’s new...
Melvin J. Brown named Montgomery Public Schools superintendent

Latest News

File Photo: Orange Beach, Alabama (Source: Alabama Department of Tourism)
Alabama Gulf Coast launches beach safety campaign
“Freedom Rider” will run until April 24.
‘Freedom Rider’ debuts at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Ulysses Oliver Jr. was sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting two inmates at Elmore...
Former ADOC officer sentenced for inmate assaults