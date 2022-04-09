Tracking one more very cold night, then a major warm-up for the week ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a mainly sunny, breezy and cool day across Central and South Alabama. Highs this afternoon only warmed into the 50s and 60s, which is well below normal for this time of year.

Tonight skies will remain clear and lows will cool into the 30s and 40s. West winds will become light and variable during the overnight period.

After the chilly start Sunday, the good news is that temperatures rebound quickly into the afternoon hours. Highs will be back into the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will also hover into the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear conditions.

While the morning on Monday is looking dry, the afternoon and evening we are tracking a few showers here or there. Highs Monday will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cloudy sticks around during the overnight Monday and lows will hover in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday we are right back into the lower 80s for highs with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for shower or two late in the day and that rain chances will linger into the overnight period. Lows Tuesday will hover into the 60s with isolated showers and storms.

Wednesday is looking like a carbon copy of Tuesday. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers storms are in the forecast during the day. Rain and storm chances increase during Wednesday evening into the night as a front moves closer to the region. Lows will remain in the 60s.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side Wednesday afternoon and night through Thursday morning. We are still a few days out from this event but we are giving you the FIRST ALERT to our next major storm system that will impact Alabama mid-week. Right now heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats, while the tornado threat is low it is not zero. We will monitor this system through the week ahead.

That cold front will continue to move across the region on Thursday morning giving us more rain and storms in the forecast. Highs Thursday will hover near 80 degrees with rain lingering through Thursday night. Lows will cool back into the 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Long range forecast models are at odds to the end of next week. One forecast model shows us drying out, the other keeps rain and storms in the forecast. Right now, we will keep with a few showers possible both Friday and Saturday, but know that rain chances could go up or down with each update to the forecast model data we receive.

Highs Friday and Saturday will warm into the 70s and 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows to end the week and start the weekend will remain right around 60 degrees.

