City of Opelika to host wellness fair

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is gearing up to host a wellness fair in partnership with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences.

It will take place at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers say the event will include health screenings, social service agencies, food, entertainment, and inflatables for kids.

In case of rain, the family-friendly event will be held at the Covington Center on Carver Avenue.

