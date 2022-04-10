City of Opelika to host wellness fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is gearing up to host a wellness fair in partnership with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences.

It will take place at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers say the event will include health screenings, social service agencies, food, entertainment, and inflatables for kids.

In case of rain, the family-friendly event will be held at the Covington Center on Carver Avenue.

