First Alert: Strong to severe storms return to Alabama mid-week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Afternoon highs soared into the 70s and 80s under clear skies and south winds. Tonight, we will keep with fair conditions. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with winds becoming calm.

Monday we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, while not a wash out a few places could see rain. Highs Monday will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south during the day around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds stick around during the overnight Monday and lows will hover in the 50s and 60s. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

Tuesday we are right back into the lower to middle 80s for highs with mostly to partly cloudy skies. There is a chance for shower or two late in the day for some. Lows Tuesday will hover into the 60s.

Wednesday we will be watching a cold front moving closer to Alabama from the west. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s ahead of this front under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances will increase during Wednesday afternoon and evening as a front moves into to the region. Lows will be in the 60s.

A few storms could be on the strong to severe side Wednesday afternoon and night through Thursday morning. We are still a few days out from this event but we are giving you the FIRST ALERT to our next major storm system that will impact Alabama mid-week. Right now heavy rain, hail and gusty winds are the primary threats, while the tornado threat mid-week is low, it is not zero. We will monitor this system through the next few days updating the latest storm threats.

That cold front will continue to move across the region on Thursday giving us more rain and storms in the forecast. Highs Thursday will hover into the upper 70s. A shower or two will lingering through Thursday night. Lows will cool back into the 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Good Friday we will see afternoon highs reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with isolated to widely scattered shower chances possible.

The upcoming Easter weekend will also remain warm. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Easter Sunday will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will hover in the middle to upper 50s. While the weekend, right now, is not looking like a washout, a few hit or miss showers will be possible.

