JCDH urging substance users to ‘never use alone’ to help avoid overdose deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overdose deaths hit an all-time high in Jefferson County last year. Health officials are urging those who may be addicted to use with others in case of an emergency.

According to the 2021 Coroner’s Report, 401 people died from overdoses in 2021, a 70% increase in only two years.

A contributing factor to many overdoses is when people use all alone. If nobody is around to notice a problem and call for help, many are left helpless.

This is why the national hotline Never Use Alone was created. Alabama also has its very own 24/7 substance use hotline staffed by people in recovery.

Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt oversees overdose prevention and response efforts at the Jefferson County Department of Health.

She says resources like this are important so people know they don’t have to struggle alone and there is someone out there who cares.

“We’re trying to keep people alive until they’re ready to get into treatment and recovery,” said Dr. Traffanstedt. “I have children and I would want that done for my child if they were in active use. I would want someone to help them along until they were ready to get better.”

In addition to not using alone, the doctor says it’s important to keep doses of Narcan or Nalaxone, which can treat overdoses in an emergency situation.

You can get free doses of the life-saver from JCDH. After watching a training video, you’re eligible to receive the kit. They have more information about the kits on their website.

The Never Use Alone hotline number is (800) 484-3731.

Alabama’s Substance Use Hotline is 1-844-307-1760.

