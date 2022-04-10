Advertise
Kayakers rescued from Chestnut Creek(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
VERBENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County deputies responded to a call for assistance near County Road 528, in Verbena at about 7:50 p.m. on April 9, 2022. The caller said they were kayaking and could not make it back to their vehicle.


Deputies were able locate the kayakers but could not reach them due to the large bluff between them and the kayakers on the other side of the creek.

The deputies contacted Chilton County EMA for a drone and off road equipment to assist with reaching the kayakers.

Kayakers rescued from Chestnut Creek(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

EMA Director Derrick Wright lead a team through an abandoned trail to find an access point to the water. Once at the water, a life line was extended to allow Wright access to the stream on the same bank where the kayakers were located.

Kayakers rescued from Chestnut Creek(Chilton County Sheriff's Office)

As Wright moved down stream, a reserve deputy was sent to the peak of the bluff to keep watch. Once at the peak of the bluff, the reserve found a path to access the kayakers and lead them to his location. At that time, Wright made it safely back up stream by the life line.

No injuries were reported by the kayakers and they safely returned to their vehicle.

“This was a great teamwork exercise between deputies and our local EMA,” according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

