Montgomery Area Council On Aging celebrates 50 years of serving senior citizens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Council On Aging celebrated 50 years of serving River Region senior citizens at its annual Culinary Caper fundraising event on Sunday.

“When you think about the thousands of people we have helped over those 50 years, It is just remarkable,” MACOA chief executive officer Donna Marietta said.

The group aims to increase the quality of life of older Alabamians, especially those who struggle to live independently. Much of MACOA’s efforts center around the “Meals on Wheels” program, which brings food to people who are homebound.

Around 1,000 volunteers work with the program to deliver groceries directly to those who are unable to grab a cart and shop.

“They want to stay in their own home, but many of them are not capable or able to grocery shop or to cook,” Marietta added.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority have been dropping off food for 39 years now. They believe it is simply a part of being an AKA.

“Just to see their faces when you arrive at their door,” AKA sister Janeen Bush said. “Of course, you form friendships over the years, and then at times when they’re in need or when they’re in trouble, then we’re there to help.”

Members of ALFA also attended the fundraising event. They both volunteer and allow MACOA to use their cafeteria to make meals for those in need.

“We are actually being the hands and feet that deliver to homebound seniors, and it means the world to us,” said Angela Bradwell, ALFA executive vice president and general counsel. “Its giving back to what we’ve been blessed with.”

Those who would like to donate to the Montgomery Area Council On Aging can visit macoa.org.

The website also features information on volunteer opportunities.

