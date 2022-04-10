Mt. Moab Baptist Church hosts worship service for 100-year-old member

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mt. Moab Baptist Church was packed for “Sunday service” and gospel music filled the air, but it was Saturday.

The congregation came together to worship alongside their dear friend Mary Nettles, who is celebrating her 100th birthday.

“Thank y’all. Thank everybody. Thank y’all,” Nettles said to the crowd.

She is happy and healthy, although her arthritis does sometimes make it difficult to get to her church on Sunday. That is why the Le Grand community hosted a service for her and her loved ones on Saturday afternoon.

“When she’s able to come, you know she’s here,” pastor Julius Thomas said.

He adds that despite living through World War II, the civil rights movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, Nettles remains positive – even through the tough times.

“You know, she’s seen a lot in her life,” Thomas explained. “She’s overcome a lot, but yet still she know how to praise God.”

The 100-year-old is the youngest of nine and her family’s last remaining sibling.

While she has no biological kids of her own, everyone calls her “auntie,” because everyone is family.

“Recognize the fact that she is imperfect, but she’s the closest thing to following Jesus there’s ever been,” Nettles’ caretaker Denise Wigfall said.

She has been there for Nettle for almost 18 years. They share a special bond. Before Nettles’ husband passed away, he asked Wigfall to look after her.

“I kept my promise to him, that I would stay with her, and I have been with her all these years,” Wigfall said.

It is something you do for a special woman celebrating over a century of life.

