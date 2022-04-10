Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Mt. Moab Baptist Church hosts worship service for 100-year-old member

Mary Nettles just turned 100-years-old.
Mary Nettles just turned 100-years-old.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mt. Moab Baptist Church was packed for “Sunday service” and gospel music filled the air, but it was Saturday.

The congregation came together to worship alongside their dear friend Mary Nettles, who is celebrating her 100th birthday.

“Thank y’all. Thank everybody. Thank y’all,” Nettles said to the crowd.

She is happy and healthy, although her arthritis does sometimes make it difficult to get to her church on Sunday. That is why the Le Grand community hosted a service for her and her loved ones on Saturday afternoon.

“When she’s able to come, you know she’s here,” pastor Julius Thomas said.

He adds that despite living through World War II, the civil rights movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, Nettles remains positive – even through the tough times.

“You know, she’s seen a lot in her life,” Thomas explained. “She’s overcome a lot, but yet still she know how to praise God.”

The 100-year-old is the youngest of nine and her family’s last remaining sibling.

While she has no biological kids of her own, everyone calls her “auntie,” because everyone is family.

“Recognize the fact that she is imperfect, but she’s the closest thing to following Jesus there’s ever been,” Nettles’ caretaker Denise Wigfall said.

She has been there for Nettle for almost 18 years. They share a special bond. Before Nettles’ husband passed away, he asked Wigfall to look after her.

“I kept my promise to him, that I would stay with her, and I have been with her all these years,” Wigfall said.

It is something you do for a special woman celebrating over a century of life.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
According to police, Rachel Singh, 30, of Pike Road, is charged with second-degree assault.
Woman charged with assault at Montgomery restaurant
The Montgomery County School Board has named Melvin Brown as the school system’s new...
Melvin J. Brown named Montgomery Public Schools superintendent
Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka (L) and Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, (R) are...
2 Alabama men arrested in connection to Panama City Beach riot
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking one more very cold night, then a major warm-up for the week ahead
AAA Alabama to offer free VIN etching service
AAA Alabama to offer free VIN etching service
Office of Violence Prevention hosts 'Stop the Violence' event
Office of Violence Prevention hosts 'Stop the Violence' event
Alabama lawmakers back registry for Fort McClellan veterans