Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Pedestrian dead following crash on I-85 in Montgomery Saturday

Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday...
Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian on I-85 northbound near Chantilly Parkway shortly after midnight. At the scene, they discovered an adult female pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information could be released as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, Rachel Singh, 30, of Pike Road, is charged with second-degree assault.
Woman charged with assault at Montgomery restaurant
Ulysses Oliver Jr. was sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting two inmates at Elmore...
Former ADOC officer sentenced for inmate assaults
The Montgomery County School Board has named Melvin Brown as the school system’s new...
Melvin J. Brown named Montgomery Public Schools superintendent
Montgomery police have accused Dominique Goodson of kidnapping her infant son.
Woman accused of kidnapping her infant son now in custody
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Strong to severe storms return to Alabama mid-week
A look at the forecast for Sunday night. Plus, a FIRST ALERT for strong storms that move in...
A look at the forecast for Sunday night. Plus, a FIRST ALERT for strong storms that move in mid-week
City of Opelika to host wellness fair
One of the most recognizable attractions in Alabama is getting an upgrade after more than eight...
USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades