1 seriously injured in Sunday Clanton shooting

Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.

Details are limited, but police say the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North. One person was shot and has been transported with serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time, but police say the suspect has been identified.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

