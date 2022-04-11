Advertise
16 tornadoes confirmed in Central and South AL from April 5th

The strongest tornadoes were rated EF-2
Elmore County EMA director discusses this week's tornado
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After several days of investigating damage across the southern half of Alabama, the National Weather Service has completed its storm surveys from the severe weather event back on April 5th.

Tornadoes from the April 5th severe weather outbreak.
The results show that 16 tornadoes touched down across Central and South Alabama, many of which impacted the WSFA 12 News viewing area.

There were four EF-2 tornadoes, seven EF-1 tornadoes and five EF-0 tornadoes.

Four of the tornadoes from the April 5th severe weather event.
Each of the tornadoes caused damage, ranging from scattered tree damage to significant structure and widespread tree damage. Fortunately there were no injuries or fatalities associated with this round of severe weather.

The strongest of the tornadoes -- all rated EF-2 -- occurred in Clarke, Crenshaw, Elmore, Montgomery, and Pike counties. Maximum wind speeds ranged from 120 to 130 mph with each of those tornadoes.

Four of the tornadoes from the April 5th severe weather event.
Some counties were hit by more than tornado during this event. That includes Clarke, Elmore, Geneva, Houston, Montgomery, and Pike counties.

The tornado with the longest path was the Little Patsaliga Creek tornado that touched down in Pike County and moved into Montgomery County. The total path length was nearly 13 miles.

Four of the tornadoes from the April 5th severe weather event.
That tornado also had the widest damage path. At its peak, the tornado was 1,100 yards wide -- or about nine football fields!

This severe weather event came less than a week after the tornadoes of March 30-31. More about that can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

