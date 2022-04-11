2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal from Lowes and Home Depot.

According to Prattville police, charges are pending against Kevin Andrew Johnson, 43, of Montgomery, and Roderick Bernard Harris, 51, of Prattville, for third-degree theft of property. Johnson also has pending charges for second-degree theft of property.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Prattville Lowes when two plain clothes Prattville detectives noticed a suspicious person while inside the store on an unrelated matter. The suspect had a shopping cart loaded with power tools valued at over $2,000. He placed the cart near the exit and walked away.

The detectives decided to split up, with one watching the suspicious person while the other went out to his vehicle to put on his police vest.

The police department noted, however, that before the officers could get into position, the detectives saw the suspect running out of the exit doors with Lowes’ employees following him. One of the detectives chased the suspect to a truck parked on the opposite side of the parking lot and attempted to take the suspect into custody by displaying his badge and announcing he was an officer.

The suspect attempted to start his vehicle several times in an attempt to leave but was unsuccessful, police added.

The other detective pulled in behind the suspect’s vehicle with an unmarked patrol vehicle and activated his blue lights, then retrieved a bright orange, less-lethal shotgun designed to fire bean-bag rounds to get the suspect to surrender.

The suspect exited his vehicle and ran to the rear parking lot of Steak-n-Shake. After a brief struggle, police say he was caught and taken into custody.

Detectives later learned Johnson and Harris had committed another felony theft at Home Depot just before the incident at Lowes. Both have been transported to the Autauga County Metro Jail.

