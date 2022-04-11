Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama State hires new head men’s basketball away from South Carolina State

Alabama State University has named South Carolina State’s Tony Madlock as its newest head men’s...
Alabama State University has named South Carolina State’s Tony Madlock as its newest head men’s basketball coach, according to a statement released Monday by ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable.(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has named South Carolina State’s Tony Madlock as its newest head men’s basketball coach, according to a statement released Monday by ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable.

“He comes to Montgomery with a wealth of experience as a high-level recruiter and as a head coach that oversaw one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball this year,” Cable said. “Tony is a high-character guy that believes in the total development of the student-athlete, and his passion for the game is unmatched.”

Madlock’s arrival comes just a year after he was hired for the same role at South Carolina State, where he went 15-16 overall and 7-7 in the MEAC, falling to Morgan State in the conference tournament. Madlock was named as a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, given to college basketball’s top first-year coach after leading SCS to its highest win total since 2015-16.

“There is a lot of tradition at Alabama State in the men’s basketball program, and in the community and the city of Montgomery,” Madlock explained. “I am excited about the challenge of being at Alabama State, and excited about everything we have going for us with facilities, resources, and the city of Montgomery. We have a chance to have something special with the men’s basketball program and I can’t wait to get started.”

Madlock takes the helm from previous ASU head basketball coach Mo Williams, who resigned in March to take the same job at Jackson State University.

Madlock’s official introduction by ASU will happen during a Tuesday morning news conference, set for 11:30 a.m., inside the ASU Stadium Club Lounge. The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday...
Pedestrian dead following crash on I-85 in Montgomery Saturday
Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
1 seriously injured in Sunday Clanton shooting
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
First Alert 12
First Alert: Strong to severe storms return to Alabama mid-week
File image
Woman dead after Friday night crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Staying warm with storms later this week
Sara Wilson, you're this week's Class Act.
Pike County Lunchroom Manager’s emotional reaction to Class Act award
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases