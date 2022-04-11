Alabama State hires new head men’s basketball away from South Carolina State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has named South Carolina State’s Tony Madlock as its newest head men’s basketball coach, according to a statement released Monday by ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Jason Cable.

“He comes to Montgomery with a wealth of experience as a high-level recruiter and as a head coach that oversaw one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball this year,” Cable said. “Tony is a high-character guy that believes in the total development of the student-athlete, and his passion for the game is unmatched.”

Madlock’s arrival comes just a year after he was hired for the same role at South Carolina State, where he went 15-16 overall and 7-7 in the MEAC, falling to Morgan State in the conference tournament. Madlock was named as a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award, given to college basketball’s top first-year coach after leading SCS to its highest win total since 2015-16.

“There is a lot of tradition at Alabama State in the men’s basketball program, and in the community and the city of Montgomery,” Madlock explained. “I am excited about the challenge of being at Alabama State, and excited about everything we have going for us with facilities, resources, and the city of Montgomery. We have a chance to have something special with the men’s basketball program and I can’t wait to get started.”

Madlock takes the helm from previous ASU head basketball coach Mo Williams, who resigned in March to take the same job at Jackson State University.

Madlock’s official introduction by ASU will happen during a Tuesday morning news conference, set for 11:30 a.m., inside the ASU Stadium Club Lounge. The event is open to the public.

