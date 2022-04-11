Amazon facility hosts grand opening in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Amazon distribution center is hosting its grand opening Monday in the Valley this morning.

It’s the first chance for the media and politicians to see the inside of the warehouse and how it will process your orders.

The facility, which is located on Greenbrier Road in Madison, originally opened in November. According to organizers, local leaders and officials, including Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Amazon is set to bring more jobs to the Huntsville-Madison area. It will provide a total of 900 full-time jobs in the state and another 1,800 seasonal/part-time jobs to meet demand. This is combined with the new facilities in Montgomery and Birmingham.

Another Amazon facility was recently approved to open in Limestone County; however, the exact opening date is unknown.

48′s Liz Hurley and Jasmyn Cornell will be at the center in Madison to get a first look inside the facility.

Coming up later today, you can see the inside look and hear what the general manager has to say about the new center.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.