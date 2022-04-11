Driver’s license offices across Alabama set to close next week while ALEA transitions to the LEADS system

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver’s License Division is set to overhaul and modernize its systems by switching over to LEADS. The Law Enforcement Agency Drivers System.

“It’s meant to take the current eight systems that we’re working off now and upgrade it to one modern system,” said Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.

Many other states across the country are already using LEADS and say it improved customer service across the board.

The overhaul will include new equipment and software upgrades for all 76 ALEA driver’s license offices statewide. While Offices will be closed from April 18th – 25th for the transition, there will still be some services available.

“The driver’s license will still be conducting your CDL and Class D road skill testing. You just won’t be able to get your driver’s license until we reopen,” said Peoples.

The new LEADS system will modernize the driver’s license process giving Alabama drivers the option to take care of many things online instead of in person.

“You’ll be able to renew your driver’s license online without ever having to come into the driver’s license office. It’s going to help with our CDL drivers being able to update medical cards and things like that.”

LEADS will also make things smoother for first-time drivers

“Someone that wants to pre-apply for their driver’s license they’ll be able to do that online and then come in and do their road skill test and all their information will be here with our driver’s license examiners,” added Peoples.

Driver’s license offices will be open again on April 26th but drivers waiting in line say the new upgrades will be worth it.

“I’ve been here about an hour now,” said Charles Taylor. “Like I said you won’t have to come stand in this long line. It’ll be convenient.”

If you take and pass your road skills test you will still be considered a legal driver even though you won’t have your driver’s license. ALEA advises new drivers to know their driver’s license number and any other personal information if they get pulled over during office closures.

County offices will be open for revenue and probate purposes only.

