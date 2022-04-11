Advertise
Ex-Alabama prison guard sentenced for assaulting inmates

court gavel
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors said a former sergeant for the Alabama Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for assaulting two inmates at Elmore Correctional Facility.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said 47-year-old Ulysses Oliver Jr. was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Prosecutors said Oliver, who pleaded guilty in the case, assaulted the inmates as punishment because he believed the victims had brought contraband into the facility.

Two other former corrections officers have pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 incident, and a third was convicted at trial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

