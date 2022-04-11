Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in life-threatening condition.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police responded to an area hospital around 2 a.m. Monday on reports of a person being treated for a gunshot wound.

An investigation has since determined that the shooting happened in the area of East Woodland Drive and Norman Bridge Road.

No other details regarding the investigation, including a possible motive or suspect/s, was immediately available.

