Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man uses 30+ aliases to elude criminal charges, deputies say

Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the...
Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the years.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man arrested in North Carolina for felony identity theft is accused of using dozens of fake names over several years to get out of criminal charges, according to deputies.

When he was charged last week, the 46-year-old man said his name was Vincente Barrera and then later said his name was Jorge Ortiz-Zaragoza, WBTV reported.

Deputies discovered that the Ortiz-Zaragoza name was in FBI records as an alias used before to try to get out of criminal charges.

Authorities said Ortiz-Zaragoza confessed it was not his real identity and said he has used 27 names in the past.

After fingerprinting the man, deputies determined he has used as many as 35 different names.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office records show that Ortiz-Zaragoza has been deported five times.

The criminal history connected to those fingerprints includes multiple drug felonies in addition to the assault charge, WBTV reported.

The investigation is still open, and Ortiz-Zaragoza, listed in the detention center as Vincente Barrera, was jailed on a bond of $10,000 on charges of identity theft and assault on a female.

Barrera is set to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a pedestrian is dead following a crash on Interstate-85 early Saturday...
Pedestrian dead following crash on I-85 in Montgomery Saturday
Clanton police say a person was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday.
1 seriously injured in Sunday Clanton shooting
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
First Alert 12
First Alert: Strong to severe storms return to Alabama mid-week
File image
Woman dead after Friday night crash in Montgomery

Latest News

Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks
A home was extensively damaged in a fire Sunday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said.
Montgomery home extensively damaged in Sunday fire
Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister