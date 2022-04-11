Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce excited about EJI’s expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative announced a new expansion focused on “community reckoning” at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. This is great news, according to Ron Simmons, Chief Destination & Community Development Officer for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re grateful for the work that EJI does and what it really stands for,” said Simmons, who adds the capital city has been known as a destination for civil right history for a long time but that when EJI launched the museum and the memorial, it allowed the city to be seen on an international stage.

“We literally saw this city turn into an international destination overnight,” Simmons explained, “and ever since then, we’ve seen the uptick and tourism, the increase in the number of visitors internationally, coming to Montgomery.”

According to Simmons, before the pandemic, Montgomery led the state in occupancy rates, and hotels aren’t the only businesses that benefit.

“The byproduct is it also provides opportunities for small businesses, for entrepreneurs who have the ability to bring in restaurants and, and other things around the city in order to accommodate those, those visitors as well as our locals who are here. So it has been incredibly beneficial to our entire community,” said Simmons.

EJI has continued to make its mark in Montgomery and around the world. According to EJI the new expansion, Community Reckoning, includes a sculpture by artist Branly Cadet that represents thousands of people around the country engaged in community remembrance work. EJI has also erected steel duplicates of nearly 50 marker monuments. The sculpture, Arise, dramatizes the work of local citizens helping their communities remember and reckon with history.

“It’s creating conversations that are critical. So it’s very, very important,” said Simmons.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says so far this year the city’s lodgings tax collections are up 62% over collections for the same period in 2021.

EJI will host a press event about the expansion on April 12, 2022 at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

