Montgomery home extensively damaged in Sunday fire

A home was extensively damaged in a fire Sunday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said.((Source: Montgomery Fire Rescue))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery home suffered extensive damage after a weekend fire fire, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said Sunday.

According to Assistant Fire Chief S. L. Cooper, the fire happened around the 300 block of Prairie Vista Drive. That’s near E.D. Nixon Avenue in west Montgomery.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Cooper said everyone was able to get out without injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MFR Units Engine 12, Engine 7, Truck 43, Car 33, and Rescue 91 responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews met...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Sunday, April 10, 2022

