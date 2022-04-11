Pike County Lunchroom Manager’s emotional reaction to Class Act award

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sara Wilson was speechless when she was named a WSFA Class Act Award winner. She’s been leading her team as the lunchroom manager at Pike County High School for 30 years.

“It goes to show you that hard work pays off, positivity pays off. These are my babies, and you just continue to do what’s right, and good things will happen to you,” Wilson said.

Wilson is from the Brundidge area and has worked for decades in the high school cafeteria, prepping lunches for faculty, staff, and 300 plus students. Since the start of the pandemic, Wilson’s team has been packing up the lunches and hand-delivering them.

Her principal said Wilson never once complained.

“She keeps motivational quotes in the cafeteria for the students,” said Pike County High School Principal Charles Corbitt. “This is great. She really deserves this”.

Wilson was speechless and tearful when she received the award. She said it was a reminder of how important teachers, faculty, and staff there are in the community.

“I just want to say for those out there, we do make a difference, we truly make a difference,” Wilson said. “I truly believe if you continue to do what’s right and right will follow.”

