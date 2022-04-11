Staying warm with storms later this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmth will continue all week long as highs will be well into the 70s and 80s each afternoon. The amount of moisture in our atmosphere is rising, which will make it feel more humid for much of the week ahead.

A few passing light showers are expected today. (WSFA 12 News)

That added moisture will also add some chances of rain and storms. There will be plenty of dry time over the next week, but a few higher chances of rain are mixed in.

Today we are tracking some scattered rain showers across the area. When it’s not raining it will be rather cloudy and breezy. Highs head for the mid-70s. Most showers that do move through will be lighter in nature.

High temperatures and rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

The 80s will be back both Tuesday and Wednesday. Most everyone will be entirely dry both days, but we can’t totally rule out a stray shower or storm in spots. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and the breeziness will hang around with gusts of 20-25 mph.

Rain and storm coverage ramps up Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. This is when our chance of rain peaks this week. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side and produce heavy rain. However, we are still a few days out from this event so confidence isn’t very high in exact timing and threats. Just know the risk of severe weather is at least present during this period -- especially along and west of I-65.

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast across a large area Wednesday into Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

That cold front will depart Central Alabama early Thursday, allowing the rain and storms to wind down by lunchtime. Despite the cold front moving through, highs will still rise well into the 70s.

Good Friday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures in the upper 70s.

Breezy conditions through Wednesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The quiet weather won’t last as additional chances for showers and storms are in the forecast throughout Easter weekend. No washouts are expected, but there will be some isolated to scattered shower and storm activity both Saturday and Sunday with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.