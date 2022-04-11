Tuskegee man killed in Tallapoosa County crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alabama 120 and Alabama 49 within the Reeltown community.

ALEA says Theotis Borum, 66, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, crossed another roadway, and hit a ditch which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Authorities say Borum was not using a seatbelt at the time of crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.