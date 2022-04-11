Watch party planned to support Tuskegee contestant on ‘American Idol’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a Monday night watch party in support of Tuskegee resident and ‘American Idol’ contestant Kezia “Lady K” Istonia.

Last week, she wowed judges and advanced to the top 24 on the ABC reality series. Now, she’s hoping to make it into the top 20.

The public is invited to come out and cheer on Lady K at the Davis Event Center located at 2903 W. MLK Hwy. in Tuskegee. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The all-new Hawaii episode of ‘American Idol’ airs Monday at 8/7c.

