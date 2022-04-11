Advertise
Watch party planned to support Tuskegee contestant on ‘American Idol’

Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol'...
Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident Kezia “Lady K” Istonia auditions for 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.(Eric McCandless | Source: ABC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a Monday night watch party in support of Tuskegee resident and ‘American Idol’ contestant Kezia “Lady K” Istonia.

Last week, she wowed judges and advanced to the top 24 on the ABC reality series. Now, she’s hoping to make it into the top 20.

The public is invited to come out and cheer on Lady K at the Davis Event Center located at 2903 W. MLK Hwy. in Tuskegee. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The all-new Hawaii episode of ‘American Idol’ airs Monday at 8/7c.

