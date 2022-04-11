Advertise
Woman dead after Friday night crash in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Montgomery, according to police.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Sonya McIntosh. Officers said McIntosh suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash involved a 2012 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro. It happened around 11:53 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near the Chantilly Parkway area, according to a release.

Williams said McIntosh was the driver of the Sentra. The driver of the Camaro, who has not been identified, was not injured.

Additional details about the crash have not been released.

