Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

13-year-old’s Opelika shooting death ruled accidental, police say

The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old...
The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old old, confirming the Monday afternoon death “was an unfortunate accident.”((Source: WTVM))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department provided an update Tuesday on the shooting death of a 13-year-old old, confirming the Monday afternoon death “was an unfortunate accident.”

Police responded to the 300 block of Wittel Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Monday on reports of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found the teen suffering from a single gunshot wound. First responders started life-saving measures, then transported the victim to East Alabama Medical Center where they died at 5:15 p.m.

“After an investigation, it appears that a loaded firearm fell inside of the home and discharged, striking the victim,” the police department said.

Police Chief Shane Healey released a statement saying “Our thoughts are with the family as they grieve the loss of their child,” and adding, “We encourage all individuals who own a firearm to ensure that it is stored safely and kept in a secure location, away from children, to prevent tragic incidents like this from occurring.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

Latest News

Alabama Senate unanimously confirms new Auburn University trustees
Alabama Senate unanimously confirms new Auburn University trustees
US allies investigating reports of ongoing war crimes in Ukraine
US allies investigating reports of ongoing war crimes in Ukraine
Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies opening day
Montgomery Biscuits host Tennessee Smokies opening day
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
First Alert: A few strong storms Wednesday night...
The sculpture is called “Blank Slate: A Hope for a New America” and it features three connected...
SPLC’s ‘Blank Slate’ project comes to Montgomery through July