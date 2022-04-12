Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

4 teens charged in Monday Montgomery robbery case

Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon...
Curtis London (L) and Pemetrius Mallory (R) are among four teens charged in a Monday afternoon Montgomery robbery. Not pictures are suspects Kewonn Burt and Zayontaye Lockley.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four teens have been arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon robbery investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Capt. Saba Coleman confirmed the suspects’ identities as Pemetrius Mallory, Curtis London, Kewonn Burt and Zayontaye Lockley. All four suspects are 16, Coleman said, and are all being charged as adults.

Multiple Montgomery police vehicles are seen in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of Mt....
Multiple Montgomery police vehicles are seen in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road at 3 p.m. on April 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

MPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Mt. Meigs Road around 2:15 p.m. Monday and subsequently identified and arrested each suspect on charges of first-degree robbery.

Each suspect is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility with London’s bail set at $200,000 in cash and Mallory’s and Burt’s at $60,000. No bail information was immediately available for Lockley, who is not currently listed in the county jail’s public database.

Court documents that could provide additional details about the crime were not immediately available on any of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are facing multiple felony charges after Prattville police say they attempted to steal...
2 charged after theft at Prattville Lowes, Home Depot
A 13-year-old is dead in a Monday afternoon shooting and Opelika police are asking the public...
13-year-old dead in Monday afternoon Opelika shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man in...
Man in life-threatening condition after overnight Montgomery shooting
A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

Latest News

What was thought to be an explosion in Marengo County Tuesday was actually a pipeline rupture,...
No injuries after pipeline rupture in Marengo County
Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.
Several chances for rain, including strong storm potential Wed. night
AAA Alabama will be offering free Vehicle Identification Number etching theft-prevention...
AAA offers free VIN etching service in Montgomery Tuesday
A crash involving an overturned truck has been cleared on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.
Overturned vehicle crash cleared on I-85 NB in Opelika