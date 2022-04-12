Advertise
Alabama health officials: COVID-19 signs encouraging

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 remain low in Alabama.
New cases and deaths from COVID-19 remain low in Alabama.(MGN)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New cases and deaths from COVID-19 remain low in Alabama.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says Alabama is in a “reasonable” place when it comes to COVID-19.

Overall, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has decreased.

Landers says that indicates the virus is not presenting the severity of illness it has in the past.

However, she urges Alabamians to remain cautious, because this virus is not going to go away.

She encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to get the shot. Right now, just over half the eligible population in Alabama is vaccinated.

“People say to me, ‘Well, you know, isn’t this just like, a seasonal cold?’ We don’t lose over 19,000 people to a seasonal cold. And so, when we think of the loss of life of Alabamians to this deadly disease, whether it’s a person that may have had an underlying health problem, I mean, they deserve to live too,” Landers said.

Landers also says COVID has affected the ability to provide other healthcare.

She urges you to make sure to get routine health checks like mammograms and colonoscopies that can prevent severe illness and even death.

